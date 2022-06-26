Silver Minings: Derek Carr is a top 5 intermediate passer

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is primed for a tremendous season. He has the weapons around him he has been missing for most of his career. He will have the opportunity to prove his critics wrong with a successful season.

One area Carr has improved is his accuracy. With his average target depth rising over the past two years, his completion percentage has not fallen off. It is a good sign of the quarterback maintaining his accuracy while playing aggressively.

Where the Raiders starting quarterback shined was the intermediate area. According to PFF charting, they have him as a top-five quarterback from 10-19 yards when it comes to accurate passes.

The eight-year veteran had the fifth-most attempts (125) and fourth-most yards (1,403) of qualifying quarterbacks on intermediate attempts. He also averaged a phenomenal 11.2 yards per attempt.

It didn't end there. In their accuracy plus charting, Carr made another appearance, coming in at fourth.

Going 80-for-125, Carr put the ball tallied eight touchdowns and only three interceptions on intermediate passes. This helped him earn a second-ranked 94.1 intermediate passing grade.

Carr developing in that area serves well, with Davante Adams becoming the primary target. In 2016 his completion percentage was 47% 10-19 yards improving to 61% in 2021. If the accuracy continues with better pass catchers sky is the limit for the offense.

In other Raiders links

Raiders might be out on Ndamukong Suh: Suh wants to the sign with the Raiders, but the two sides are not seeing eye to eye.

Darren Waller has a top 32 contract: The Raiders Darren Waller ranks third according to PFF.