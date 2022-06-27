Raiders rewind: A look back at Ice Cube’s ‘30 for 30’ about the move from Oakland to LA

This summer, our sites are looking back at some of ESPN’s famous 30 for 30 series.

One of the 30 for 30 projects that involved the Raiders’ franchise was the 2010 film Straight Outta L.A. Here is ESPN’s page for the film.

The film was directed Ice Cube, and the rapper/actor is a die-hard Raiders’ fan. The film is centered around the team’s 1982 move from Oakland to Los Angeles, where Ice Cube is from.

Among other things, the film, which filmed in animation for large parts, focused on the interaction of the renegade franchise’s impact and role in L.A. and the emerging gangster rap scene in the city that was happening at the same time.

Of course, the Raiders left Los Angeles in 1995 after just 13 years in the city (which included a Super Bowl victory), but their thumbprint is still extremely evident. There are as many (probably more) Raiders fans in LA. than Rams fans and Chargers fans to this day. Essentially, you can’t walk a block in L.A. without seeing someone repping the Silver and Black.

The film also featured Raiders’ legends Al Davis, Marcus Allen and Howie Long. When the move was released, interviewed Ice Cube about it and I will always remember his shared passion for the football team and for his city. For Ice Cube, the Raiders and L.A. are the same and that was the clear message of this memorable project.

The entire library of award-winning 30 for 30 documentaries are available to stream at ESPN+ and are well worth watching this summer as we wait for the 2022 season to start.