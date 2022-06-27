Raiders Reacts Survey: How many touchdowns will Derek Carr throw?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

This week we are asking Raiders fans how many touchdowns Derek Carr will throw in the 2022 season. Having Davante Adams, most expect a massive uptick in touchdown passes.

Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for 19 touchdowns in the red zone during the previous year. Their route-running abilities will give Carr plenty of options and access to throw touchdown passes. Hopefully, Darren Waller can raise his touchdown output with just two last season. He will want to achieve the same results as in 2020 when he earned nine touchdowns working with Carr.

Raider Nation, please let us know your thoughts below. How many touchdowns were Carr throw in 2022?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/I4K0PK/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.