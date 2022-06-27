Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made NFL history last year by coming out as the league’s first active openly gay player.

Nassib made this historic announcement via an Instagram video where he also donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health awareness for LGBTQ youth. According to the 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 45 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide over the last year.

A little over a year after publicly coming out as gay, Nassib is continuing his generosity to The Trevor Project by initiating a fundraiser for the organization where he’ll match every donation dollar for dollar up to another $100,000. That means every dollar you donate instantly doubles in value and at least $200,000 will be going to LGBTQ mental health awareness.

Donations can be made on The Trevor Project’s website, thetrevorproject.org.

“We’re so grateful to Carl for his public commitment to supporting LGBTQ youth mental health,” said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project. “Carl has inspired others to live their own truth, donate to The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission, and to accept and support the LGBTQ people in their lives. Our research has found that over 80% of youth said that celebrities who are LGBTQ positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ. We need more champions like Carl who empower LGBTQ young people and help them see a bright future for themselves.”

As we say, “once a Raider, always a Raider” so, Raider Nation, let’s live up to that saying by helping one of our own raise funds for a great cause.

“I want to wish everybody a happy Pride month. I also want to remind people why Pride is important to me: out there right now there’s a kid saying that I’d rather be dead than be gay. And that’s why I’m partnering again with The Trevor Project, and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids.” -Carl Nassib

