Silver Minings: Raiders close to NFL lead in big contracts

Mark Davis has spent big this offseason

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Derek Carr
So much has been made about how the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams spending big dollars.

But the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t that far behind them in the big-money spending game. According to NFL Research, the Rams have three players to make an average of $25 million per season. Yet, the Raiders and Cleveland Browns are right behind them with two players averaging $25 million or more on their current contract.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr just signed a three-year $121 million deal and new wide receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year $141.5 million deal. Pass-rush star Maxx Crosby is right behind them at $94 million for four years. Again, these are based on average per year contracts and each year may vary per contract structure.

Yet, this is a good indication that Raiders’ owner Mark Davis isn’t afraid to spend in Las Vegas.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • Rebuttal: The agent for Colin Kaepernick has disputed Warren Sapp’s claim that the quarterback’s recent workout with the Raiders went poorly.
  • Late additions? Bleacher Report has a list of veterans the Raiders should consider signing before training camp starts next month.
  • Mock draft: Check out who PFN has the Raiders drafting in a 2023 mock draft.

