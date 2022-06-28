Silver Minings: Raiders close to NFL lead in big contracts

So much has been made about how the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams spending big dollars.

But the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t that far behind them in the big-money spending game. According to NFL Research, the Rams have three players to make an average of $25 million per season. Yet, the Raiders and Cleveland Browns are right behind them with two players averaging $25 million or more on their current contract.

The Rams now have 3 players set to make $25.0+ million per year on their current contract:



- Most such players in NFL

- The Browns & Raiders are the only other teams with 2 such players

- 12 teams have 0 such players: ATL, BAL, CAR, CHI, CIN, HOU, JAX, NE, NO, NYG, NYJ, SEA pic.twitter.com/5oZbaYkAX8 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) June 9, 2022

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr just signed a three-year $121 million deal and new wide receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year $141.5 million deal. Pass-rush star Maxx Crosby is right behind them at $94 million for four years. Again, these are based on average per year contracts and each year may vary per contract structure.

Yet, this is a good indication that Raiders’ owner Mark Davis isn’t afraid to spend in Las Vegas.

