Raiders 2023 free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason with two huge looming 2023 free agents in defensive end Maxx Crosby and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Yet, Las Vegas’ brass took care of that, inking both centerpieces to contract extensions. That, of course, is a huge relief. Yet, the Raiders still have A LOT of players entering the final season of their contract. Let’s take a look at Las Vegas’ unrestricted 2023 free agents:

Tight end Foster Moreau, cornerback Trayvon Mullen. defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Kenyan Drake, running back Josh Jacobs, guard Denzelle Good, cornerback Anthony Averett, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Johnathan Abram, safety Dallin Leavitt, wide receiver Mack Hollins, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, quarterback Nick Mullens, tight end Jesper Horsted, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, guard Alex Bars, fullback Jakob Johnson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, wide receiver Keelan Cole, cornerback Darius Phillips, linebacker Micah Kiser, linebacker Kenny Young, safety Duron Harmon, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive end Tyler Lancaster, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, running back Ameer Abdullah, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Kyler Fackrell, cornerback Crevon LeBlanc, defensive end Tashan Bower, tackle Jackson Barton.

Yes, that’s a ton of potential free agents. Of course, not all of these players will even make the 53-man roster this season.

Players like Moreau, Jacobs, Mullen, Ya-Sin, Perryman, Abram, Cole, Fackrell and Brown all could potentially have the types of season that the Raiders will want to keep them.