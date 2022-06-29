Silver Minings: Alec Ingold still giving back in Las Vegas

Alec Ingold may have been released by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but the fullback is still pitching in with members of his former organization to help children in need in the city.
The fan favorite, who is now with the Miami Dolphins, recently teamed up with Raiders’ punter A.J. Cole and former Raiders’ linebacker Rod Martin for the 2022 Alec Ingold Youth Football Summit. They treated 100 children in the foster care system to football drills, speeches, dinner and several gifts.
Ingold was adopted as small child and working with kids in the foster care has been a passion of his. It’s terrific that he has continued to help kids in his former NFL city. It shows what a great guy he is.
