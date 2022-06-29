SB Nation Reacts: 40 percent of Raiders fans believe Derek Carr will throw 36 or more touchdowns

The expectations for Derek Carr are through the roof. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is primed for his best year yet with the added weapons at his disposal.

The addition of his best friend Davante is the biggest storyline. With Jamar Chase and Joe Burrow setting the college friend team up, Raider Nation expects the same results. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow give Adams all the help he needs to avoid double teams outside.

Fans are expecting fireworks with those players all in the fold for the foreseeable future. 40 percent of the nation believes Carr will break the record helped by Raider legend Daryle Lamonica.

If the Raiders' offense reaches its potential, it could be attainable for Carr to achieve this goal. Josh Jacobs and the running game could be the only thing standing in the way which still benefits the football team. Hopefully, Carr can reach a milestone that has never been touched by a quarterback of the Silver and Black.

