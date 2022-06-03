Raiders UDFAs 2022: Meet Darien Butler

The Las Vegas Raiders have added several undrafted free agents and we are looking members of the class.

Today, let’s get to know Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler.

College highlights: Butler, who finished his college career at the 2022 East-West Shrine Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2021. The award goes to the best linebacker in college football. He had 243 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss, in 40 games.

Known for: Being a thumping hitter with a nose for the ball.

Related Tracking Raiders 2022 undrafted free agent signings

Raiders ties: The Compton, Calif. native played under Antonio Pierce, who was both the Sun Devils’ linebacker coach and defensive coordinator during Butler’s time at Arizona Sate. Pierce is in his first season as the Raiders’ linebackers coach. So, the Raiders’ and Butler’s mutual interest in undrafted free agency makes a lot of sense.

How he can make the Raider’s roster: It will be as a special teamer and as a backup linebacker.

Word from the Shrine game: Eric Galko, who runs the East-West Shrine Game, said Butler was one of the very best linebackers on special teams available in the 2022 draft. Galko expects Butler to make it in the NFL as a standout special teams. While Butler, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, may lack ideal NFL linebacker size, his thumping style and special-teams ability will make is an effective NFL player.