Silver Minings: Don’t expect a lot of play-action passes in 2022

Las Vegas Raiders fans know that the offense didn’t run a lot of play-action plays in 2021.

And that trend may continue. As the below tweet by NFL reporter Marcus Mosher illustrates, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was at the bottom of the league when it came to running pay-action plays per percentage of pass attempts.

Here is how often every starting QB used play action during the 2021 NFL season: pic.twitter.com/BDVVDVnwxq — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 1, 2022

Of course, with a new coach and new system in play in Las Vegas, the percentage of what New England quarterback Mac Jones ran in 2021 is more important than what Carr did as it pertains to what the Raiders may do in the future. Of course, new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels was running the Patriots’ offense last year. Jones was ranked 24th in the NFL when it came to play-action percentage. He was ran it 18 percent of the time, while Carr ran it 14 percent of the time.

Thus, it was very similar. Based on those two factors, I’d sense Carr percentage will remain in the same range in 2022. I think that is a good thing for Carr because he likely won’t be asked to drastically change in that one area,

