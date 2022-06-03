The Las Vegas Raiders are amid voluntary OTAs and head coach Josh McDaniels has been at the podium answering questions at press conferences to help peel back the curtain on the 2022 Raiders. That gave us some interesting news to talk about in regards to the backup quarterback battle, and a few other notable stories were coming out of Las Vegas this week.

to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

McDaniels talks QB2

Raiders get more cap space with post-June 1st designations

OTA absences and notes

John Madden to be on the cover of Madden

Davante Adams has been trying to join the Silver and Black for a while

Darren Waller is in for a big payday

Starting offensive line combos

How are the safeties looking?

Potential free agents to bring in

& more!

