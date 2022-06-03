Brent Musberger no longer part of Raiders radio broadcast team

Brent Musberger’s short, but memorable, stint as the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders is apparently over.

The legendary broadcaster announced on Twitter on Friday morning that he will no longer be part of the Raiders’ broadcast ream.

Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022

There are no details about Musberger’s departure or whether his broadcast partner, former Raiders’ offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy, will return to the team’s booth or not. No replacement for Musberger has been announced, either and the team has not made any comments about Musberger’s departure yet.

Musberger became the voice of the team in 2018, signing a three-year deal. He replaced Greg Papa, who was very popular among the team’s fan base, In total, Musberger worked four seasons in the Raiders’ broadcast booth. Musberger turned 83 last week. Musberger has been one of the most recognizable in sports broadcasting for more than 50 years.

Musberger’s signature call the past two season in which the Raiders have been located in Las Vegas — where Musberger is based — was “Jackpot, baby” when the team scored a touchdown or won a game.

It will be interesting to see who replaces Musberger.