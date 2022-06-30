Silver Minings: Raiders’ fan base is growing

NFL fan bases have an opportunity to get bigger and stronger every year and, of course, winning helps.

Betway did a recent study to reveal the biggest fan-base growth in the NFL over the past year. In no surprise, the teams that won the most were at the top of the fan growth list. The league’s biggest grower in fan percentage was the Cincinnati Bengals, who played in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years. The second biggest fan base grower? Yep, the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Yet, the Raiders did pretty well, growing, according to this study, by 12.99 percent. It was the 11th highest growth rate in the NFL.

I expect the Raider Nation to always to continue to grow. The team is strong right now, the stadium is great, the team colors are always attractive and, most of all, the Raider Nation is about tradition. As families grow, so does the Raider Nation.

