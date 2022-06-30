Raiders Podcast: TDL-Ndamukong Suh and OTA’s

The Las Vegas Raiders added Chandler Jones to help create a dynamic duo of pass rushers with Maxx Crosby. However, inside still appears to be a weak spot where the defensive lineman is unproven.

Bilal Nichols was not a full-time starter, and the draft picks behind him will have a learning curve. That is why we see the consistent rumors about Ndamukong Suh as a player who can fill that spot.

The guys at TDL take a look at his game and what he could bring to the table. Suh still has pass rush skills inside to help the Raiders automatically. We talk about his importance in that area and the locker room.

Also, the OTA’s are over, and we talk about the buzz around Raider Nation. Alex Leatherwood at right tackle seems to be the view of the coaches going into camp. Who is winning the war battle outside Renfrow and Davante Adams?

check it out and subscribe below: