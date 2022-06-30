Raiders outlook 2022: Rookie expectations

Now, that the offseason workout sessions are over and training camp is three weeks away, let’s take a look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 draft class and what to expect from each player as a rookie:

3rd round, Pick 90: Dylan Parham, G/C, Memphis:

At this point, the Raiders’ first pick of this class probably has the best chance to start right away. He is in the mix in a crowded competition at both guard spots. The Raiders would love to see Parham emerge as a starter. If not, he will be continue to be groomed and will have a chance to play if there are injuries at guard or center and he also potentially can swing out to tackle as well. By the end of the year, expect Parham to have some type of role on this offense and, very likely, in the trenches on special teams.

4th round, 122 overall (via MIN): Zamir White, RB, Georgia

There has been some media speculation that the Raiders can stash White this season, for the most part, with the expectation of the former Bulldog being the team’s primary tailback in 2023, considering both Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake are entering the final year of their contracts. Josh McDaniels has a recent history of not using rookie tailbacks much in New England, so it’s possible. But this is position where McDaniels also likes to use multiple players depending on the opponent. White may not be a rookie workhorse, but I’d expect to see him more than in a cameo appearance.

4th round, 126 overall: Neil Farrell, DT, LSU

It’s difficult to predict how much Farrell will play as a rookie. The Raiders added several veterans at his position in free agency and often defensive tackle is a difficult position for a mid-round pick to play right away. But with Bilal Nichols and Johnathan Hankins dealing with injuries in the offseason sessions, Farrell may get a chance to impress the coaching staff in training camp. So, there are opportunities for him to getting into the playing rotation as a rookie exists.

5th round, 175 overall (via LAR): Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

Butler is also a defensive tackle in the same situation as Farrell. However, he is a stout pass-rusher from the interior, so if he shows a good early burst, he might be able to work his way on the field in passing downs as a rookie.

7th round, 238 overall (via LAR): Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

Thayer has ability and he played against strong competition. The Raiders’ offensive line is a work in progress. Still, I can see him having a shot at making the 53-man roster. It will help Thayer’s case, he can play multiple positions. If he, though, doesn’t make the roster, Thayer is a strong practice squad possibility.

7th round, 250 overall (via MIN): Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

The Raiders’ running back room is crowded, so Brown will need to make a strong impression in the preseason (he should get plenty of chances) to make the roster. Playing well on special teams won’t hurt his chances.