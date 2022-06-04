Silver Minings: Marcel Reece named Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders’ front office has been in the news quite a bit lately and the reports haven't exactly been positive ones. However, Friday brought some good news for the Silver and Black’s executives as former fullback Marcel Reece has been named Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mick Akers.

Reece was a 6’0” and 230-pound wide receiver out of the University of Washington who caught 39 passes for 761 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, and his 98-yard touchdown reception is the longest play from scrimmage in the Huskie’s history. However, he was considered a “tweener” and went undrafted in 2008, signing with the Miami Dolphins before making his way to Oakland.

The Raiders eventually moved Reece to fullback and found ways to get him involved in the passing game as well as the rushing attack. He finished his eight-year career with 212 catches for 2,088 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 185 carries, 844 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. The second-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler is widely considered one of the franchise’s best players from the early 2010s.

Since his retirement in 2016, Reece has remained involved with the organization and was brought on as the Senior Advisor to the Owner and Vice President in 2020. He was named Chief People Officer more recently and has now received another promotion.

Akers notes that Reece moved into his new role on May 21, which was roughly two weeks after the organization announced Dan Ventrelle was out as President. Hopefully, the former player can bring some stability for owner Mark Davis and the Raiders’ executives in his new position.

