Silver Minings: Raiders roster ranks top ten in Madden 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has made them contenders for the first time since 2017. That season ended in disaster, but they were not as talented as the football team hitting the grass in September.

The addition of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones is the reason for the faith. ESPN and the Ringer still are high on the Chargers train with their talent. However, the new Madden 2023 from EA sports sees the Raiders as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Raiders finish with an overall roster of 86. The rating puts them as the eighth-best team in the NFL and 1 point behind the Chargers.

Here are the top 10 teams in Madden 23. Now leaked. The Cowboys are tied for 10th with the Bengals. #Madden23Leaks #Madden23 #Madden #NFL pic.twitter.com/1CVMsMhW57 — MADDEN23LEAKS (@Madden23Leaks) June 4, 2022

With Carr having his highest ranking ever in years with Waller and Renfrow, it makes sense. The question mark, of course, is the defense that will have the lower-rated players on the roster on paper.

Raider Nation can feel comfortable selecting the silver and black head to head vs. family and friends. Hopefully, the talent brings wins on the field.

