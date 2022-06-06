Silver Minings: Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo preaches technique and versatility

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for versatility for the offensive line. The draft displayed this thought process with the Raiders selecting players who played different positions in college.

Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford played guard and tackle at their perspective schools. Scouts project Parham to play center, and he is expected to get looks there during practice.

New offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is looking to develop the players and believes they are ready for the challenge. He wants to see cohesion from more than just the starting five in the trenches.

“you’ve got to develop that by moving guys around and challenging guys and asking them to do more.” Bricillo said, speaking to reporters. “whether that’s by technique or assignment, it’s something that I think at the position you’ll see us always striving to get more than just five, really.”

“It’s a matter right now, indeed as a group, us building some cohesion and understanding of the system. We’re not there yet. And just working to develop some core fundamentals that might be a little different, some different teaches that we’re asking them to do.”

The technique was an issue for the offensive line in 2021, with players like John Simpson never reaching their potential. Bricillo knows there will be an adjustment for the group from Tom Cable and making sure the players are coming along promptly.

That brings us to Alex Leatherwood, who struggled to say the least, at the right tackle position. He is listed as a guard and tackle but appears to be the first team right tackle during OTA’s. The former New England Patriots coach enjoys what he sees so far from the first-round pick.

“He’s a worker. He cares. He’s got a high standard for himself just like the other guys, and that’s a good thing.”

The offensive line could improve with the new coaching staff being an upgrade for the position. Bricillo will attempt to change a team's reputation that used to have the best offensive line in football.

In other Raiders links

Maxx Crosby explains his spin move: Maxx Crosby was featured at Von Miller’s pass rush summit.

Derek Carr is happy with the new regime: Carr wasn’t a fan of the trade rumors swirling with Jon Gruden as the head coach.

Nate Hobbs ready to improve on rookie season: Las Vegas Review-Journal writes about Nate Hobbs