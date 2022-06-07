Raiders’ minicamp: 5 things to watch

This is a big day for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three-day mandatory minicamp begins and it’s the first all-team event under the Josh McDaniels’ regime. It’s the biggest session of the offseason workout program and it is the only mandatory full team even before training camp begins next month.

To prepare for the minicamp, let’s look at five things to watch:

The offensive line:

It’s the biggest remaining lineup question. Of course, we will not know the exact starting five Raiders’ offensive linemen will be, but it will be interesting to see where the unit starts now. Basically, we need to see who is at right tackle and who the two starting guards are as the Raiders prepare for training camp.

The Adams show:

The Raiders, of course, have a new best player on the roster in the form of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He will be the focal point of the offense and it will be fun to see that process begin in earnest in this minicamp with him and his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr together again.

Graham’s defense:

While McDaniels has the Raiders’ offense covered, new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is the second most important piece of this new staff. in this camp, we will see glimpses of how multiple his schemes will be and it will be interesting to see just how much they are using the 3-4 defense as the base. Graham has downplayed the importance of 4-3 and 3-4 bases.

The second receiver:

Of course, the Raiders’ passing offense will revolve around Adams, star tight end Darren Waller and slot star Hunter Renfrow. But it will be interesting to see who the other starting receiver will be. My guess is free-agent signing Keelan Cole will get the first crack at it, especially after the recent trade of Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. If not Cole, it would likely be fellow free-agent addition Demarcus Robinson,

The secondary:

Like the offensive line, there are some questions at the top of the rotation in the secondary. Trayvon Mullen recently had surgery and it is not known if he will be available. So, it will be interesting to see who is working with Rock Ya-Sin and nickel Nate Hobbs. it will also be worth noting to see if Duron Harmon is pushing Johnathan Abram at strong safety.