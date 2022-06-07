Silver Minings: Derek Carr’s MVP odds improve

Sports bettors have been bullish on Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr’s chances to win the 2022 NFL MVP award.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Carr’s betting odds have continued to decrease (which means the chances are getting better) throughout the offseason. Carr’s current odds are down to 22-1. The odds began at a whopping 50-1 and then dropped to 28-1 when the Packers traded for his college teammate, star wide receiver Davante Adams. Then, they went to 25-1 and now 22-1.

What does it mean? It means a lot of bettors believe in Carr as an MVP candidate and have bet on him already, decreasing the odds. Carr is still priced well, but bettors and sportsbooks are noticing he’s becoming a hot betting ticket.

