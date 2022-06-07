Raiders Minicamp: It is open season for the third WR spot

The Las Vegas Raiders are set with their top three targets. Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow are the Raiders' best trio in years. Depending on who is hot that day and the matchup, the targets will be divided between these three pass catchers.

The spot for the other outside receiver spot is still up for grabs. Bryan Edwards was thought to be the player to fill that position. He was sent packing to Atlanta after the first sessions of OTA practice. That left the room for veteran players such as Keenan Cole and former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson. Tyron Johnson is a sleeper of the group with his speed and ability to open up the offense.

Each receiver has a skill set that is complementary to Renfrow and Adams. Robinson is remembered by Raider fans for 172 yards receiving during 2019.

Since then, he hasn’t produced at a level that warrants for him to become a starter. He played most of the passing snaps and finished with 41 targets on the whole season. He can win deep in certain situations, and his route running is above average.

Hollins is the player with the highest upside in the group. A special teams player who will make the roster can sneak into the conversation as a starter. He has never had more than 30 targets during his six years in the NFL.

Hollins at the top. OPI here but you see his contested catch skillset and the good release off the line. pic.twitter.com/bcnhah3llD — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) June 7, 2022

He flourished, scoring four touchdowns on a small target rate when he got his opportunity. Hollins's issue is his inconsistent hands causing him to have a 17 percent drop rate using PFF metrics. If he can’t catch the football, it won't make a difference.

The player who has the most production is Cole, who played with the New York Jets in 2021. He is a smooth route runner but hasn’t stuck around anywhere after displaying promise in Jacksonville. He wasn’t utilized much in East Rutherford, but his ability to get open consistently gives him a leg up on the competition.

Zach Wilson throws a STRIKE and Keelan Cole does the rest. #TakeFlight



: #NYJvsBUF on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/iZ4aQsQjqh — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

The competition is wide open and might not be settled with maybe an undrafted player stealing the show. The coaching staff comes from an organization where keeping an undrafted player was not frowned upon. Every player will receive an opportunity to win the battle and earn snaps on Sundays.