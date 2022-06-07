Raiders minicamp notes: Derek Carr loves Josh McDaniels’ system

This is the fourth time in his nine-year NFL career that quarterback Derek Carr has entered an offseason with a new coach with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are entering the first season with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the head coach. The Raiders, who have been in OTA sessions for weeks, began their mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Carr talked to the media Tuesday and he expressed his appreciation for McDaniels’ system, which is considered one of the best in the league.

“Once you see his system, you know why it was so successful,” Carr said. “Josh has a great track record of success ... It’s exciting to be coached by him. He’s demanding, but he’s great to be around.”

Carr also addressed other topics. He said it is still “surreal” to be playing with Fresno State teammate Davante Adams again and he’s just happy to be playing with his friend again. He also said he, Adams and Maxx Crosby all had new deals for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in mind when they signed their contracts this offseason. He said he hopes it all works out.

Carr also said he has been friends with Colin Kaepernick since they played against each other in College and he endorsed Kaepernick’s recent workout with the team. He said he thinks Kaepernick would fit in with the Raiders if signed.

In other Raiders’ minicamp notes:

Running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, guard Denzelle Good, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols were not seen by reporters on the practice field during Tuesday’s session. The reasons were likely medicals for all or most of the players. McDaniels said all the players were at the team’s facility Tuesday. Jacobs has not been on the field during the OTA sessions with media present as well. Again, it’s only June, so there isn’t much reason to worry about these injuries yet.

Alex Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall draft pick in 2021, continued to work at right tackle again. He has been there every time the media has been present this offseason. So, it looks like he will get the first crack to win that job. The Alabama product started at right tackle last season and was then changed to guard.

McDaniels said second-season linebacker Divine Deablo is limited medically with an undisclosed issue. But he is doing some field work.

Raiders’ star tight end Darren Waller said he has been enjoying watching old film of fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski running wild down field in McDaniels’ system and he knows the possibilities that may occur for him this season.

The Raiders signed tight end Jesper Horsted. He spent the past three seasons in Chicago with new assistant GM Champ Kelly. Horsted has 10 catches in 13 NFL games. He may be a longshot to make the team.

Meanwhile, in Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said he wishes Adams well.