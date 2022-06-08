Silver Minings: Jim Plunkett among most underrated quarterbacks

In my mind, Jim Plunkett belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After all, he is the only Hall of Fame-eligible quarterback to win two or more Super Bowl rings as a starter not in the Canton, Ohio, museum. Still, Plunkett — who quarterbacked the Raiders to Super Bowl wins in Super Bowls XV and XVIII and was the MVP in Super Bowl XV — does not get the historical credit he is due.

So, it was pretty cool to see the NFL Network recently give a nod to Plunkett, who is now 74. Peter Schrager recently listed Plunkett among his top five most underrated quarterbacks in NFL history as shown in the below tweet:

Here's @PSchrags list of Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in NFL History.



How'd he do? pic.twitter.com/tjHCYD3Eo3 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 20, 2022

This is a heck of a list and Plunkett, who played for the Raiders from 1978-86 to end a career that began as the No. 1 overall pick by the New England Patriots in 1971 after winning the Heisman Trophy at Stanford, surely deserves to be remembered as a great NFL quarterback,

