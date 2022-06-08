TDL film breakdown: Chandler Jones vs. the LA Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders pass rush was taken to another level after the signing of Chandler Jones. He will replace Yannick Ngakoue on the other side of Maxx Crosby, creating one of the best tandems in the NFL.

Jones is coming off another double-digit sack season where a few would point to a falloff. Jones accumulated most of his sacks during the first game of the season, with just five sacks in the next 16 games. Jones did miss time with covid, which slowed him down midseason.

The tape displays a player who is a force even at 32. He demands attention constantly and will open up opportunities for Crosby. His game in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams is a great example. He did not have a sack during the matchup but constantly created pressure and one-on-one matchups for his peers on the defensive line.

The video breakdown is below, and Raider Nation can see it for themselves. The superstar pass rusher is ready to make an impact for the Raiders.