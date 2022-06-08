Raiders minicamp notes: Brandon Parker gets first-team work at right tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders illustrated Wednesday that their quest to identify their starting five offensive lineman is still ongoing as veteran Brandon Parker received most of the first-team repetitions at right tackle during the second of their three-day mandatory minicamp, according to The Athletic.

Writing up observations from today’s session …

Parker got almost all of the first-team snaps at right tackle today after Leatherwood got the majority yesterday.

Rookie Parham working behind Simpson at left guard. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 8, 2022

It was the first time this offseason in which media was permitted that second-year player Alex Leatherwood wasn’t getting most of the first-team reps at right tackle. Earlier in the offseason, new coach Josh McDaniels has said that several players are being moved around. The Raiders are still unsettled at right tackle and both guard spots. If Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall draft pick last year, doesn’t end up playing at right tackle, he will likely start at a guard spot.

Leatherwood spoke to the media Wednesday and noted the importance of being versatile.

Alex Leatherwood was asked how it feels to be back at right tackle: pic.twitter.com/cnrmn7qjWD — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 8, 2022

I wouldn’t read too much into any of this June offensive-line jockeying. We will likely see this unit be a work in progress through training camp and the preseason.

Other Raiders’ minicamp notes:

The Raiders signed fourth-round draft pick, running back Zamir White on Wednesday afternoon. He, though, was the new addition Wednesday to the list of players who didn’t practice. All of these players are in the building, though, and again, there isn’t a game for more than three months. Fourth-round draft pick, defensive tackle Neil Farrell of LSU, is the only of the Raiders’ six draft picks to remain unsigned. That, though, is just a matter of time.

#Raiders I don't see on the field at the second day of mandatory minicamp:



- RB Kenyan Drake

- RB Josh Jacobs

- RB Zamir White

- OL Tyrone Wheatley

- OL Denzelle Good

- DL Johnathan Hankins

- DL Bilal Nichols

- CB Trayvon Mullen — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 8, 2022