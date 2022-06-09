Silver Minings: Hall of Fame autograph session tickets go on sale Friday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend is less than two months away and it’s a big weekend for Las Vegas Raiders fans.

The festivities in Canton, Ohio kickoff on Aug. 4 when the Raiders play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the late Cliff Branch, who was a legendary wide receiver for the Silver and Black, will be inducted with defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who spent his final four seasons with the Raiders.

Raiders fans can meet Seymour during the class of 2022 autograph session. Tickets go on sale Friday at 7 a.m. PT. In addition to Seymour, class of 2022 members who will participate are Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young. It will occur before the Raiders’ game at the Hall’s Nash Family Event & Conference Center to Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.

Panini is sponsoring the autograph session and tickets can be purchased here.

