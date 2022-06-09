Raiders minicamp notes: Davante Adams is having ‘time of my life’

New Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive centerpiece Davante Adams spoke to the media on Thursday, the final day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, for the first time since his introductory press conference after his blockbuster trade to the desert from the Green Bay Packers on St. Patrick’s Day.

Adams, who grew up a Raiders’ fan in the Bay Area and who played at Fresno State with close friend and Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, was fired up the first time he met with the Las Vegas media. That didn’t change Thursday.

In fact, the superstar wide receiver, 29, said he is “having the time of his life” thus far as a Raider.

Davante Adams on the transition from Green Bay to Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/fw0kUUK27F — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 9, 2022

Adams knows this offense can be special.

“This offense has a ton of potential, but the potential is nothing until we go out there and put it together,” Adams said Thursday. “We have a lot of guys that can go and make plays, but it’s not going to happen because we’re just standing out there, we have to go and make it happen.”

Adams also said he is extremely impressed by the football IQ of fourth-year Raiders’ receiver Hunter Renfrow, saying he has rare knowledge of the game for such a young player. Adams also talked about his departure from Green Bay and said the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ may be approaching retirement played a role in him wanting to leave the Packers rather than sign a long-term deal there.

Nearly three months into being a Raider, it seems like Adams has zero regrets about the move.

Other Raiders’ minicamp notes:

There was no change in the participation list on the final day of minicamp. Every player was in the building this week even if they didn’t do field work.

#Raiders I don't see on the field for the last day of mandatory minicamp:



- RB Kenyan Drake (ankle)

- RB Josh Jacobs

- RB Zamir White

- TE Cole Fotheringham

- OL Denzelle Good (knee)

- DL Johnathan Hankins

- DL Bilal Nichols

- CB Trayvon Mullen (undisclosed) — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 9, 2022