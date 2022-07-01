Raiders 2022: Ranking the top positions on the team

After a strong offseason of roster building, the Las Vegas Raiders are poised to have a strong 2022 season fueled by a deeper roster.

The Raiders are strong at several positions. Here are, in my opinion, the best positions of strength on the roster:

Edge rushers:

On an offense-first team, it says a lot that a defensive position is first. But I can’t can’t deny the new Silver and Black tandem of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. They are a top-five (and could be the very best pass-rush tandem in the NFL. Crosby became elite in his third season, in 2021, and Jones is a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer. This is a special twosome.

Wide receiver:

Like Jones, the Raiders swung big as they acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and there’s a strong case he is the very best. He completely changes this offense and roster. He is so good at nearly every ley trait you want from a receiver. He vastly upgrades Las Vegas’ receiving group. Add standout slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and this is a strong class of receivers no matter what any other receiver on the roster does this season. As long as Adams and Renfrow stay healthy, the Raiders are in great shape at the position.

Running back:

The Raiders may not boast an elite player in this group, but they’re very deep. Josh Jacobs is likely entering his final season in Las Vegas along with fellow 2023 free agent Kenyan Drake, but they both should have big roles in Josh McDaniels’ offense this season. Then, the Raiders drafted Zamir White and Brittain Brown and signed Brandon Bolden. White will have a role and Bolden was signed for a reason. It’s going to fun watching this group.

Tight end:

Like edge rusher and receiver, the Raiders have an elite player at tight end in the form of Darren Waller. When healthy, he is at the top of the NFL tight end food chain. Backup Foster Moreau is a nice player, too. McDaniels loves to use double tight ends and he has a strong pair to work with here.

Quarterback:

The Raiders’ backups, Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham, are nothing special, but starter Derek Carr is in the top dozen quarterbacks in the NFL. So, having an above-average player at the most important position on the field, gets you ranked among the team’s best positions. And with more weapons, expect Carr, 31, to have a chance have his most productive season in 2022.

Defensive tackle:

This position has undergone drastic changes and it is pretty deep after multiple additions in both free agency and the draft. It may not be a top-end NFL unit, but it has a chance to be solid.