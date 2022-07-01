Silver Minings: Raiders’ offense has been scoring well

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has been efficient (in the big picture) the past two seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, in the past two seasons combined, the Raiders are fifth in the NFL when it comes to scoring drive percentage. The Raiders have scored on 44.0 percent of their drives in the past two seasons. That’s a pretty impressive clip.

Highest scoring drive % over the last two seasons pic.twitter.com/UQ2SVSK5ah — PFF (@PFF) June 14, 2022

Of course, the key for the Raiders is to find a way to increase their success in the red zone and finish more scoring drives in the end zone rather than with field goals. That’s been an issue during the past two seasons.

A glance at the scoring drive percentage leader list shows us the Raiders have a chance to get even better. The Packers are No. 3 on that list and a big reason why was new No. 1 receiver Davante Adams and the New England Patriots were No. 8 and their offense was led by new Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels.

So there is great potential for improvement in an area in which Las Vegas has already enjoyed success.

In other Raiders’ links: