Holder’s Handful: charitable Raiders, Warren Sapp and Colin Kaepernick, and more!

We’ve turned the calendar to July and reached the calm before the storm. The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL haven’t made too much news, but you can find out everything you need to know on this week’s podcast.

If you have questions about the Raiders that you’d like to have answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Carl Nassib teams up with The Trevor Project again

Alec Ingold does some charity work in Las Vegas

Carpenter Johnathan Abram

Battle for Vegas on the horizon

Darren Waller and Davante Adams, and Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones named top duos

Mark Davis opened up his checkbook this offseason

Warren Sapp weighs in on Colin Kaepernick

Oakland lawsuit to Supreme Court?

& more!

