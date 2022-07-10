Silver Minings: Raiders QB Derek Carr drafted at No. 12 in NFL re-draft

The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr was a second-round selection out of Fresno State in 2014. He has now been in the NFL for eight seasons and playing on his third contract for the silver and black.

Carr has all the weapons at his disposal since 2016. The organization hopes he takes the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff quarterback.

NFL.com did a re-draft of all the players in the NFL. For his efforts over the past couple of years, Carr comes in at 12 to the Minnesota Vikings.

The addition of Davante Adams for the real 2022 Raiders squad could push Carr up passer rankings this year, making this pick seem like a bargain.

Carr was drafted before Matthew Stafford but after the selection of Kyler Murray and the 11th quarterback. Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams was the only non-quarterback taken in the top ten.

The Raiders drafted Jamar Chase at 22. I don't know who would throw him the football, though.

