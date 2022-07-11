Raiders poll: Next Pro Bowl player

One of the most glaring changes of the Las Vegas Raiders roster in recent years is the major influx of quality players.

This roster is strong and it is teeming with players who have Pro Bowls on their resumes.

Just last year, defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole made it to their first Pro Bowl. So, here’s your question: Who will the next player on the Raiders’ roster to qualify for their first Pro Bowl?

Here are the candidates (listed in alphabetical order) in this poll:

Kicker Daniel Carlson

Carlson was second team All-Pro in 2021 and he easily could have made the Pro Bowl. This may be his year.

Linebacker Divine Deablo

It may be a year or two before Deablo gets this the Pro Bowl level, but he has a chance to be a strong player.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs

Hobbs was so consistent as a rookie and he will only get better. He could become a household name in NFL circles.

Center Andre James

It may take a while, but he has a chance to become one of the better centers in the NFL with some development.

Left tackle Kolton Miller

Miller doesn’t get enough respect in the NFL. I know he plays a premier position, but he is a solid player.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig

He was outstanding in 2021 as a rookie. If he can haul in some interceptions (he had a problem with drops last year), he could be headed to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Running back Zamir White

If may not be until 2023 or 2024, but the rookie tailback has big potential.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

The first-year Raiders may be going under-the-radar a bit. He should be Las Vegas’ No. 1 cornerback this year. So, he has a chance to make a lot of plays.

This is an exciting list that shows the young talent that is on this roster along with the group of top-level players. There are a lot of good choices here. Please vote and let us now what you think in the comment section below. Thanks for playing along.