Silver Minings: DraftKings has Hall of Fame game prop bets

The Las Vegas Raiders will open the 2022 NFL season next month when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on August. 4.

Yes, it’s approaching.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has game prop bets for the Raiders-Jaguars tilt. Let’s check them out:

First field goal before or at 13:00 elapsed in game, yes -125, no -130

First score before or at 7:00 elapsed in game, yes -145, no -115.

First touchdown before or at 14:00 elapsed in game.

Jaguars over 1.5 field goals, -175, under 1.5 field goals, +105.

Raiders over 1.5 field goals, -185, under 1.5 field goals, +105

Jaguars total first quarter touchdowns, over 0.5 +185, under -340.

Raiders total first quarter touchdowns, over 0.5 +170, under -300.

The Raiders are a 1-point favorite over Jacksonville.

