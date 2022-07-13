 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders poll: What game are you most looking forward to?

There’s some great choices

By Bill Williamson
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have several big games on the 2022 NFL schedule with plenty of great storylines.

We want to know which game are you most looking forward to during Las Vegas’ 2022 season?

Here are your options:

Please vote and let us know the reasons for your selections in the comment section below. Thanks for playing along and, boy, I can’t wait until the season starts in September.

What game are you most looking forward to this season?

  • 46%
    Week 1 against Chargers
    (78 votes)
  • 4%
    Home game against Broncos
    (8 votes)
  • 15%
    At Chiefs
    (26 votes)
  • 0%
    Colts
    (1 vote)
  • 3%
    Rams
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    Patriots
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Steelers
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    49ers
    (14 votes)
  • 13%
    Home game against Chiefs
    (23 votes)
