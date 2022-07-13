Raiders poll: What game are you most looking forward to?

The Las Vegas Raiders have several big games on the 2022 NFL schedule with plenty of great storylines.
We want to know which game are you most looking forward to during Las Vegas’ 2022 season?
Here are your options:
- Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 2 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs* 5:15 p.m. ESPN
- Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS
- Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
- Dec. 18 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m. NBC
- Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 p.m. NFLN
- Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX
- Week 18 Kansas City Chiefs TBA
Please vote and let us know the reasons for your selections in the comment section below. Thanks for playing along and, boy, I can’t wait until the season starts in September.
Poll
What game are you most looking forward to this season?
-
46%
Week 1 against Chargers
-
4%
Home game against Broncos
-
15%
At Chiefs
-
0%
Colts
-
3%
Rams
-
5%
Patriots
-
1%
Steelers
-
8%
49ers
-
13%
Home game against Chiefs
