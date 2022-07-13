Silver Minings: Good at the right time

Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense will look much different this season than it did in 2021.

There is a new coaching staff, led by head coach Josh McDaniels, and the team added a premier No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams. However, there is plenty to build on from what the unit was able to get done in the recent past.

In one area the Raiders’ offense was strong last year — as illustrated in the below tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp — was in the first half and late in games. The Raiders were near the top of the NFL in the final four minutes of both the first and second halves of games in 2021. They scored on 34 percent of those drives, which was tied for the sixth most with the Detroit Lions. Here’s the list:

best & worst 4 min offenses



(% of drives in final 4:00 of 1H or 2H that scored points)



47% - DAL

46%

45%

44%

43%

42%

41%

40%

39%

38% - LAC

37%

36% - CIN, SF

35% - ATL

34% - LV, DET

33% - NE, NO, BAL

32% - LAR

31% - BUF



----



16% - CLE

15%

14% - NYJ

13% - PIT

12%

11% - MIA, NYG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2022

The Raiders’ success late in games was on display all season and was a big reason why they were 4-0 in overtime last season. It made them a playoff team. They can have even more success in that area this season.

Other Raiders’ links: