Silver Minings: Ken Stabler, Jim Plunkett get some love

One of the great summer NFL debates each year is ranking the great quarterbacks of all-time.

I found this one, compiled by SOGFootball, to be quite interesting. It did its all-time quarterback ranking by tiers, with six tiers total. To Brady, though, stood alone in the top tier. Fair enough.

Two Raiders greats, made the tier, with both Ken “Snake” Stabler and Jim Plunkett residing in the sixth tier. Stabler, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl win, while Plunkett quarterbacked the Raiders to their second and third Super Bowl tittles. He, though, isn’t in the Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete SOGFootball all-time quarterback tiers:

Tom Brady is the goat, but who is the 2nd best QB of all-time?



( : SOGFootball/IG) pic.twitter.com/cl67LfhUyg — Jordan (@JordanFootbalI) June 22, 2022

All of these rankings, of course, is up for debate and everyone will have their own opinions. But, however, you rank them, I think it’s pretty cool this franchise has two quarterbacks listed among the best 36 quarterbacks of all-time.

