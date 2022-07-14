ESPN rankings show the Raiders have the talent to compete

With the ESPN rankings wrapping up and causing a stir on Twitter, the NFL execs had exciting takes on positions. From Justin Jefferson getting an honorable mention vote to the controversy of Justin Herbert coming in at seven.

The Las Vegas Raiders are usually absent on this list regarding the best football players. For the past two seasons, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs have appeared on the list, with Carr getting an honorable mention last year. The 2022 Raiders are completely revamped with superstars on both sides of the football.

The Raiders have three players ranked in the top five of their positions. According to coaches and execs, Darren Waller, Maxx Crosby, and Davante Adams are all considered upper echelon players. That displays the drastic change in talent overall on the Roster.

Carr was mentioned with quarterbacks once again coming at 12. Chandler Jones rounded out the group coming at seven. He and Crosby combined to create a dynamic duo, appearing as one of the top ten edge rushers in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs was the snub on the running back list. Jacobs has struggled with efficiency the past two seasons but still finished with 21 touchdowns. He didn’t even get mentioned, mainly because he hasn’t added anything to the passing game.

The young talent that could emerge can also help this Raiders team hit the next level. Trevon Moehrig is one of those players who can leap this list next season. Hunter Renfrow, of course, is a candidate if he can repeat his season from 2021. The silver and black have the talent to compete in the AFC.