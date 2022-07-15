We are officially less than a week away from the Las Vegas Raiders reporting to training camp! But before that, we’ve got some news and questions to go over. Richard Seymour talked to Silver and Black Pride about his time with the Raiders, Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett got some national attention and we have another update on Ndamukong Suh.

To have your questions about the Raiders answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Hall of Fame game gambling props via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pro Football Focus weighs in on Raiders’ offseason

Stabler and Plunkett ranked among the best quarterbacks of all time

Seymour talks about the honor of playing for Al Davis

Another suitor for Suh

Stanford Samuels III released

Henry Ruggs’ case update

Brandon Parker Week 1 starting right tackle?

Defensive starters projection

Impact signings coming?

& more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!