Silver minings: PFF ranks the Raiders 2014 draft class 5th since 2006

The Las Vegas Raiders are having plenty of buzz around their season. The team, 10-7, was the best since 2016 and their second playoff appearance since 2022.

The draft has been a weaker part for the Raiders since 2002, with plenty of busts to go around, from the drafting of Robert Gallery to Jamarcus Russell, who is on a campaign to change his image. The Raiders have missed out on great players such as Calvin Johnson and Aaron Rodgers, to name a few.

One class has stood out during the dreadful run of draft picks, and it is 2014. They have been recognized as one of the best classes during the PFF era whim 2006.

A top-three edge rusher, a franchise quarterback outside the first round, and a high-quality guard. That in and of itself is enough to make this list. However, this class leapfrogs others on this list because it also featured three more competent starters: Justin Ellis, T.J. Carrie, and Shelby Harris. It’s a shame that an injury to Derek Carr and the subsequent Khalil Mack trade disbanded this young core before it came to fruition.

The first three players were huge contributors for the silver and black and helped them make the playoffs in 2016. Even players like Shelby Harris have found a way to have stable careers after being drafted in the seventh round.

The 2021 class displayed promise last season. The current draft class has to continue the new tradition of Raiders rookies playing well on day one. The players will think otherwise.

