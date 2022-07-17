Everyone expects Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow to have a significant impact for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Both are terrific route runners and are top NFL wide receivers who are coming off of Pro Bowl campaigns, so expectations are high for the duo. However, the Raiders might have another impact wideout who is a little more ‘under the radar’.

Bryant Horn of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the league’s top red zone wide receivers and included three Raiders; Adams, Renfrow and Mack Hollins. Below is what Horn had to say about all three.

5. DAVANTE ADAMS, GREEN BAY PACKERS (NOW LAS VEGAS RAIDERS) Receiving Grade in Red Zone: 78.4 Adams caught 18 of his 26 red-zone targets for 110 yards and tied for the second-most touchdowns (10). He averaged only 6.1 yards per reception but caught 76.9% of his 20 open targets. 7. HUNTER RENFROW, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Receiving Grade in Red Zone: 77.2 If Cooper Kupp’s outlier 2021 season was removed, Renfrow would have the second-most red-zone receiving yards (114). He caught 18 of his 24 targets, 17 of which were “open.” The Raiders’ receiver also hauled in 100.0% of his catchable targets and rounds out the aforementioned three-way tie with nine touchdowns. 23. MACK HOLLINS, MIAMI DOLPHINS (NOW LAS VEGAS RAIDERS) Receiving Grade in Red Zone: 68.5 The only 2021 Dolphins receiver on the list, Hollins was targeted just eight times in the red zone. He caught four passes for 21 yards and three scores. His 5.3 yards per reception average ranked fourth-worst, but he hauled in 100.0% of his catchable targets.

It’s important to point out that this list is just wideouts, that’s why guys like Darren Waller aren’t included, but it’s nice to see three Raiders make the cut regardless.

Hollins is expected to enter a training camp battle for a roster spot and/or compete to be the team’s third wideout and Vegas has struggled in the red zone recently. So, if he can continue to thrive in the scoring area, he may just carve out a significant role on the team.

