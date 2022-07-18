 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Holder’s Handful: Kenyan Drake interview

RB says should be ready for Week 1

By Matt Holder
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenyan Drake
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake has been busy this offseason working with Smile Train, a not-for-profit organization that provides cleft care for underprivileged children. The Raiders running back recently visited Argentina with Smile Train to meet with parents, patients, and medical professionals and hosted an athletic day camp for patients.

Drake also talked to me about his experience, as well as diving into his recovery from a broken ankle, when he expects to be back on the field, the new coaching staff, his role in the offense and much more. The full interview is below and if you’d like to learn more about Smile Train, visit SmileTrain.org.

Topics discussed:

  • Why this cause is important to Drake
  • Recovering from injury
  • New role in a new offense?
  • Relationship with Josh Jacobs
  • Astronaut Drake
  • & more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...