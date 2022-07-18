Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake has been busy this offseason working with Smile Train, a not-for-profit organization that provides cleft care for underprivileged children. The Raiders running back recently visited Argentina with Smile Train to meet with parents, patients, and medical professionals and hosted an athletic day camp for patients.

Drake also talked to me about his experience, as well as diving into his recovery from a broken ankle, when he expects to be back on the field, the new coaching staff, his role in the offense and much more. The full interview is below and if you’d like to learn more about Smile Train, visit SmileTrain.org.

Topics discussed:

Why this cause is important to Drake

Recovering from injury

New role in a new offense?

Relationship with Josh Jacobs

Astronaut Drake

& more!

