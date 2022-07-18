Silver Minings: Darren Waller speaks on his chemistry with Derek Carr and Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Darren Waller has become an elite tight end in the NFL. He still considered this by his peers even after a down season, primarily due to injury.

Waller's chemistry with Derek Carr has been prevalent since the 2019 season. The duo has a connection that shines on the field; it is noticeable they understand each other tendencies as football players.

Now enter Davante Adams, who has chemistry with Derek Carr from his days at Fresno State. The former Green Bay Packer is the best receiver in football and will demand attention immediately. The opportunities open up for Waller, with Adams being a target for defenses to attempt to slow down.

On the Green Light podcast, Waller spoke to Chris Long about the general chemistry of the trio.

It will be exciting to see how this all turns out on the field on Sundays. The Raiders are set to become explosive.

