Silver Minings: Davante Adams makes Madden 99 club, again

Las Vegas Raiders fans didn’t need any more reasons to believe that Davante Adams is one of the best players and the best wide receiver in the NFL, but Raider Nation will now have more ammunition in their back pockets to defend Adams’ status.
As has become an annual tradition about a month or so before the video game hits shelves, EA Sports is promoting the release of Madden 23 by dropping videos of players finding out they’ll be in this year’s ‘99 Club’. Of course, 99 represents the highest rating a player can receive in the game, and Adams found out he made the cut for the third year in a row via special delivery from another legendary Raiders wideout, Jerry Rice.
123 Rec— Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2022
1,553 Yards
11 TDs
Welcome BACK to the #99Club, @tae15adams #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/kx7lO9csGA
It had to be a monumental moment for Adams, who grew up in the Bay Area, to have one of his childhood idols and the best receiver in NFL history present this honor to him.
Adams also edged out Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (98 overall) for the highest rating at the position, and he is only the second player behind San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams to join this year’s 99 Club, so far.
The full breakdown of Las Vegas’ wide receivers’ and tight ends’ ratings can be seen below:
- Adams, 99
- Darren Waller, 91
- Hunter Renfrow, 85
- Keelan Cole, 77
- Demarcus Robinson, 76
- Foster Moreau, 73
- Mack Hollins, 70
- Tyron Johnson, 70
- Jacob Hollister, 68
- Dillon Stoner, 64
