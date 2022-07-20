Silver Minings: Raiders led NFL in ticket revenue in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders' move from Oakland to the sin city was meant to add revenue to the team. The new home for the silver and back was right next to the strip, allowing easy access for fans across the country. Of course, the opening season of Allegiant stadium did not allow fans. It hurt the pockets of the front office after creating such a significant investment.

2021 was their first chance to fill the season of what they call the death star. Fans from other fan bases flew into Vegas regularly and helped fill the stadium consistently.

The year's final game set the scene for what Mark Davis envisioned when he opened the stadium. It was a sell-out crowd watching the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers for the playoffs. It helped the Raiders have to lead the NFL in ticket revenue.

The Raiders finished with $119 million in ticket revenue with the third smaller capacity in the NFL. A big reason was Raiders tickets averaged $595 on the secondary market, which was also number one in the NFL.

The Raiders franchise hope to duplicate all of this in 2022 and add revenue for the organization.

