Raiders release Dallin Leavitt

As the Las Vegas Raiders’ veterans report to training camp Wednesday, the team’s new brass released a veteran.

Safety Dallin Leavitt announced on Instagram that he has been released.

He joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Utah State. Leavitt played in 42 games for the Raiders, starting one game, in 2021. Leavitt, who played a lot on special teams, He had 35 tackles last season.

Earlier this year, he signed a one-year contract for $2.433 million. Clearly, heading into training camp, the Raiders’ brass thinks Leavitt doesn’t have a chance to make the 53-man roster and has decided to move on as training camp commences.

At the top of the Raiders’ safety group is Tre’von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram and Duron Harmon with Tyree Gillespie and Roderick Teamer the key backups.

There could be other roster moves this week as the team starts camp.