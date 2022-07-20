Raiders training camp: Denzel Perryman not focusing on contract

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t yet hit the practice field to start training camp and the business side of the game is already being discussed.

Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media addressed the contract issues involving Raider’s star tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Denzel Perryman. Rapoport didn’t break any new information, he was simply stating that both players are hoping for new deals and they are talking to the team about it.

From NFL Now: The #Raiders veterans reported today, joining their rookies as practice is set for tomorrow. A few things to keep an eye on... pic.twitter.com/wEz950X0Lu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2022

Both Waller and Perryman reported to the team with the other veterans Wednesday. The Raiders’ first training camp practice is Thursday. Perryman spoke to the media shortly after Rapoport’s report and he made it clear that he is focusing on football and his agent is working on the contract.

Denzel Perryman on reports he is seeking a new deal: "I knew that was coming. My agent is handling that. I just want to play football." #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 20, 2022

By the tone of Perryman’s comments, it doesn’t appear he’s overly worried about the situation. The linebacker was acquired in a late-preseason trade with Carolina last year. He had a terrific season and made the Pro Bowl. He is a free agent after the season. Waller has two seasons remaining on his deal.

The Raiders gave out big contracts to Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow this offseason. So, getting Waller and Perryman secured this year may not be easy. But the Raiders do have some cap room to do some work.

With camps opening, here are the teams with the most cap space left ...



1) Browns $48.02M

2) Cowboys $21.90M

3) Panthers $20.61M

4) Bears $17.93M

5) Packers $16.84M

6) Raiders $16.51M

7) Seahawks $15.88M

8) Vikings $15.64M

9) Bengals $15.03M

10) Steelers $14.05M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 20, 2022

Still, it is obvious that both Perryman and Waller are focused on playing this season.