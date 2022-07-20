 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders training camp: Denzel Perryman not focusing on contract

Linebacker reportedly in talks for new deal

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL Pro Bowl
Denzel Perryman
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t yet hit the practice field to start training camp and the business side of the game is already being discussed.

Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media addressed the contract issues involving Raider’s star tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Denzel Perryman. Rapoport didn’t break any new information, he was simply stating that both players are hoping for new deals and they are talking to the team about it.

Both Waller and Perryman reported to the team with the other veterans Wednesday. The Raiders’ first training camp practice is Thursday. Perryman spoke to the media shortly after Rapoport’s report and he made it clear that he is focusing on football and his agent is working on the contract.

By the tone of Perryman’s comments, it doesn’t appear he’s overly worried about the situation. The linebacker was acquired in a late-preseason trade with Carolina last year. He had a terrific season and made the Pro Bowl. He is a free agent after the season. Waller has two seasons remaining on his deal.

The Raiders gave out big contracts to Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow this offseason. So, getting Waller and Perryman secured this year may not be easy. But the Raiders do have some cap room to do some work.

Still, it is obvious that both Perryman and Waller are focused on playing this season.

