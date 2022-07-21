Silver Mining: Carr-Renfrow connection strong in red zone

Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the red zone on offense in the past two seasons, but it’s not the fault of the combination of quarterback Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow.

According to the Associated Press, since 2019 (Renfrow’s rookie season), Carr and Renfrow have the third highest passing rating in the NFL. Carr and Renfrow’s passing rating during that time is 127.2. That’s pretty good. Here is the full leader list:

Best RZ passer rating for QB/receiver combo since 2019 (min 25 att):

Kirk Cousins-Adam Thielen 130.7

Tom Brady-Chris Godwin 128.4#Raiders Derek Carr-Hunter Renfrow 127.2

Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett 123.8

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp 123.3

Daniel Jones-Sterling Shepard 122.2 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 10, 2022

Of course, new No. 1 Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams is a monster in the red zone. So, now Carr will have yet another great weapon in the red zone. I fully expect the Raiders’ red-zone woes, as a whole, is behind them.

