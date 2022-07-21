 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Mining: Carr-Renfrow connection strong in red zone

Davante Adams will help as well

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Red zone TD
Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the red zone on offense in the past two seasons, but it’s not the fault of the combination of quarterback Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow.

According to the Associated Press, since 2019 (Renfrow’s rookie season), Carr and Renfrow have the third highest passing rating in the NFL. Carr and Renfrow’s passing rating during that time is 127.2. That’s pretty good. Here is the full leader list:

Of course, new No. 1 Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams is a monster in the red zone. So, now Carr will have yet another great weapon in the red zone. I fully expect the Raiders’ red-zone woes, as a whole, is behind them.

