Silver Mining: Carr-Renfrow connection strong in red zone

Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the red zone on offense in the past two seasons, but it’s not the fault of the combination of quarterback Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow.
According to the Associated Press, since 2019 (Renfrow’s rookie season), Carr and Renfrow have the third highest passing rating in the NFL. Carr and Renfrow’s passing rating during that time is 127.2. That’s pretty good. Here is the full leader list:
Best RZ passer rating for QB/receiver combo since 2019 (min 25 att):— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 10, 2022
Kirk Cousins-Adam Thielen 130.7
Tom Brady-Chris Godwin 128.4#Raiders Derek Carr-Hunter Renfrow 127.2
Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett 123.8
Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp 123.3
Daniel Jones-Sterling Shepard 122.2
Of course, new No. 1 Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams is a monster in the red zone. So, now Carr will have yet another great weapon in the red zone. I fully expect the Raiders’ red-zone woes, as a whole, is behind them.
Other Raiders links:
- Three-year period: ESPN has the Raiders’ ranked as the No. 18 program in the NFL for the next three years.
- Carr feature: The Athletic has an interview with Carr as the Raiders’ start training camp.
- Waller cashes in: PFF has a contract projection piece and it ends up with Darren Waller as the NFL’s top paid tight end,
- RIP: The Raider Nation lost a key member. Our condolences.
