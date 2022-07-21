Kenyan Drake, Denzelle Good ready for training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders got a great boost to start training camp as both running back Kenyan Drake and guard Denzelle Good were cleared to practice.

Good news for @Raiders: Both Denzelle Good and Kenyan Drake cleared to start camp. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 21, 2022

Both players had been out all offseason due to 2021 season-ending injuries. Good tore his ACL in Week 1 and Drake broke his ankle in early December. Drake told Silver and Black Pride last week that he felt confident that he’d hit the field soon. Sure enough, he will be ready for Thursday’s first training camp practice.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels also indicated that starting running back Josh Jacobs will also be ready. He missed most of the offseason. The first-year Raiders’ coach is excited to get the health boost to kick off training camp.

“As a coach, hearing the medical people saying the players are cleared, it makes you feel good that you are getting closer to whole,” McDaniels told reporters Thursday morning. “Those guys have done a lot in this league and for this organization and I’m eager to work with them.”

While the Drake, Good and Jacobs developments are great news, the Raiders do have three players on the Physically Unable to Perform list. They are defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols and cornerback Trayvon Mullens. He had foot surgery. If these players are not lifted off the PUP list by Aug. 23, they must miss, at least, the first four games of the season.

McDaniels was vague about all three player’s status when asked Thursday. But he did say he was hopeful they will all return in a timely matter.

Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting Good adjusted his contract.