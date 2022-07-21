Raiders sign safety Matthias Farley

The first day of the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp practice days was a busy one on the player moves front.

The Raiders held their first training camp practice of 2022 Thursday morning and then signed safety Matthias Farley in the afternoon. His signing came one day after the team released Dallin Leavitt, who spent four seasons with the team. The Raiders also announced that they put defensive tackle Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and wide receiver Dillon Stoner was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

We have signed free agent S Matthias Farley,



Additionally, we have placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List » https://t.co/Qeyhp1ZVjp pic.twitter.com/DbXqVRRoZX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 21, 2022

Farley, 30, is entering his seventh NFL season. The Notre Dame product played with the Tennessee Titans last season and he had 16 tackles. He has played in 83 NFL games and started 18, including 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. Farley has a chance to make the roster, but will need to play well in training camp and in the preseason.

Butler and Stoner were both not on the practice field Thursday. They can return to camp when they are medically cleared. The team has given no information on their injuries.

Stoner joined defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols and cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the PUP. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday morning those three players have a chance to return from the PUP in a fairly timely manner. If any player is not lifted off the PUP by August 23, they must miss the first four weeks of the season,

The Raiders received good injury news when running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and guard Denzelle Good (knee) were cleared to practice. They were both on the field Thursday.

Las Vegas also worked out safeties Jalen Elliott and Trey Marshall before signing Farley.