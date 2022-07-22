Silver Minings: Another encouraging Josh McDaniels stat

Statistics that reflect efficient play in the NFL often has a direct correlation to coaching.
The below stat by NFL analyst Warren Sharp offers some encouraging news for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2022. Check it out:
scoring rate on drives with zero negative plays— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 30, 2022
51% - NE
50% - KC
49%
48%
47% - BUF, TB, LAC
46% - LAR, DAL, IND, GB, ARI
45% - PHI
44% - CIN
43% - SF
42% - TEN
41% - LV
40%
39% - BAL <NFL AVG>
38% - MIN
37% - DEN, SEA
35% - DET
every other team between 25% (JAX) and 34%
Yes, in 2021, the New England Patriots had 51 percent of their scoring rate on drives occur without an negative play. That was the best rate in the NFL. A negative play consists of a turnover, penalty, sack, or lost yardage.
Of course, new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels ran New England’s offense last season. Again, efficient play reflects coaching. So, I expect McDaniels to have a strong influence on the Raiders in this area.
To the former staff’s credit, the Raiders weren’t awful in this area in 2021. They came in at 41 percent, which was the 15th best in the league. I expect them to get better this season under McDaniels.
