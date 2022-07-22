 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Another encouraging Josh McDaniels stat

Negative plays were not a problem in New England last season

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Josh McDaniels
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Statistics that reflect efficient play in the NFL often has a direct correlation to coaching.

The below stat by NFL analyst Warren Sharp offers some encouraging news for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2022. Check it out:

Yes, in 2021, the New England Patriots had 51 percent of their scoring rate on drives occur without an negative play. That was the best rate in the NFL. A negative play consists of a turnover, penalty, sack, or lost yardage.

Of course, new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels ran New England’s offense last season. Again, efficient play reflects coaching. So, I expect McDaniels to have a strong influence on the Raiders in this area.

To the former staff’s credit, the Raiders weren’t awful in this area in 2021. They came in at 41 percent, which was the 15th best in the league. I expect them to get better this season under McDaniels.

Other Raiders’ links:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...