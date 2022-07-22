Silver Minings: Another encouraging Josh McDaniels stat

Statistics that reflect efficient play in the NFL often has a direct correlation to coaching.

The below stat by NFL analyst Warren Sharp offers some encouraging news for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2022. Check it out:

scoring rate on drives with zero negative plays



51% - NE

50% - KC

49%

48%

47% - BUF, TB, LAC

46% - LAR, DAL, IND, GB, ARI

45% - PHI

44% - CIN

43% - SF

42% - TEN

41% - LV

40%

39% - BAL <NFL AVG>

38% - MIN

37% - DEN, SEA

35% - DET



every other team between 25% (JAX) and 34% — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 30, 2022

Yes, in 2021, the New England Patriots had 51 percent of their scoring rate on drives occur without an negative play. That was the best rate in the NFL. A negative play consists of a turnover, penalty, sack, or lost yardage.

Of course, new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels ran New England’s offense last season. Again, efficient play reflects coaching. So, I expect McDaniels to have a strong influence on the Raiders in this area.

To the former staff’s credit, the Raiders weren’t awful in this area in 2021. They came in at 41 percent, which was the 15th best in the league. I expect them to get better this season under McDaniels.

